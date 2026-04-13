KKR's Finn Allen Banks on Shane Watson's Expertise Ahead of CSK Clash

As Kolkata Knight Riders prepare to face Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League, opener Finn Allen has underscored the significance of guidance from assistant coach Shane Watson, an Australian cricket legend. Allen praised Watson's invaluable knowledge, crediting him for offering clarity during challenging times.

Discussing his experiences with Watson during a pre-match press conference, Allen commented on Watson's calming influence and profound batting insights. Despite a rocky start to the season with no wins in their opening matches, KKR remains determined to turn the tide against the five-time champions, who recently triumphed over Delhi Capitals.

Allen expressed confidence in his preparations, noting his promising form despite failing to capitalize on solid beginnings in previous games. As KKR gears up for the high-stakes match against a struggling CSK team, Allen emphasized the importance of consistent performance and strategic execution to secure their first victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)