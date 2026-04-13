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Dominik Szoboszlai: Apology Amid Misunderstood Gesture

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai apologized to fans for a perceived sarcastic gesture after an FA Cup loss. Despite his stellar season, scoring key goals, his reaction video went viral. He aims to clarify before the Champions League match against PSG, highlighting mutual respect between players and fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Liverpool | Updated: 13-04-2026 23:36 IST | Created: 13-04-2026 23:36 IST
Dominik Szoboszlai: Apology Amid Misunderstood Gesture
Dominik Szoboszlai
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Dominik Szoboszlai, widely regarded as Liverpool's standout player this season, found himself in hot water on Monday after a viral video misinterpreted his actions following a 4-0 FA Cup loss to Manchester City.

The midfielder was seen shrugging and clapping in a manner deemed sarcastic by some fans. This prompted Szoboszlai, who has been instrumental with 12 goals this season, to issue an apology to clarify the 'misunderstanding.'

With Liverpool trailing 2-0 against Paris Saint-Germain ahead of their Champions League clash, Szoboszlai and manager Arne Slot are hopeful for a comeback, reminiscent of Liverpool's historic victory over Barcelona in 2019.

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