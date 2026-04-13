Dominik Szoboszlai: Apology Amid Misunderstood Gesture

Dominik Szoboszlai, widely regarded as Liverpool's standout player this season, found himself in hot water on Monday after a viral video misinterpreted his actions following a 4-0 FA Cup loss to Manchester City.

The midfielder was seen shrugging and clapping in a manner deemed sarcastic by some fans. This prompted Szoboszlai, who has been instrumental with 12 goals this season, to issue an apology to clarify the 'misunderstanding.'

With Liverpool trailing 2-0 against Paris Saint-Germain ahead of their Champions League clash, Szoboszlai and manager Arne Slot are hopeful for a comeback, reminiscent of Liverpool's historic victory over Barcelona in 2019.