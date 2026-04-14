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Bengaluru's Traffic Arrangements for IPL Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru Traffic Police have set up detailed traffic arrangements for smooth vehicle movement during the IPL cricket match on April 15 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Parking prohibitions and designated parking areas have been planned around the stadium. Public transport usage is encouraged to reduce congestion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:56 IST
Bengaluru's Traffic Arrangements for IPL Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium
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Bengaluru Traffic Police are implementing comprehensive traffic arrangements to ensure smooth vehicle movement on April 15, coinciding with the IPL cricket match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Several streets will have parking prohibitions including prominent routes like Queens Road and MG Road.

Designated parking options for spectators include St Joseph's Indian High School Ground and Garuda Mall, among others, while public transport is encouraged to alleviate congestion.

Entry and exit pathways at the stadium have been mapped out, with special provisions for VIP access. Ride-sharing services have designated points, aiming for a streamlined experience for all event-goers.

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