Bengaluru's Traffic Arrangements for IPL Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Bengaluru Traffic Police are implementing comprehensive traffic arrangements to ensure smooth vehicle movement on April 15, coinciding with the IPL cricket match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Several streets will have parking prohibitions including prominent routes like Queens Road and MG Road.

Designated parking options for spectators include St Joseph's Indian High School Ground and Garuda Mall, among others, while public transport is encouraged to alleviate congestion.

Entry and exit pathways at the stadium have been mapped out, with special provisions for VIP access. Ride-sharing services have designated points, aiming for a streamlined experience for all event-goers.