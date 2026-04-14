Clash of Titans: Barcelona and Atletico Madrid Face Off Again
Barcelona and Atletico Madrid battle for a spot in the Champions League semifinals, with Barca needing a comeback to overturn a 2-0 deficit. Atletico seeks its first semifinal appearance in nearly a decade. Key players Jan Oblak and Frenkie de Jong may return from injuries for this crucial tie.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 14-04-2026 13:57 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 13:57 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are set to face off for the fifth time in less than two months, as the Catalan side aims to overturn a two-goal deficit in their quest for a Champions League semifinal spot.
Atletico, hosting the match, seeks its first appearance in the last four of the European competition since 2017, having won the first leg 2-0.
Boosting their chances, Atletico's key goalkeeper Jan Oblak may return after a month-long absence due to injury, while Barcelona could see the comeback of midfielder Frenkie de Jong, sidelined with a hamstring injury.
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