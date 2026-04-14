Clash of Titans: Barcelona and Atletico Madrid Face Off Again

Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are set to face off for the fifth time in less than two months, as the Catalan side aims to overturn a two-goal deficit in their quest for a Champions League semifinal spot.

Atletico, hosting the match, seeks its first appearance in the last four of the European competition since 2017, having won the first leg 2-0.

Boosting their chances, Atletico's key goalkeeper Jan Oblak may return after a month-long absence due to injury, while Barcelona could see the comeback of midfielder Frenkie de Jong, sidelined with a hamstring injury.