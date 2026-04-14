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Sanju Samson: ICC Player of the Month Triumph

Indian cricketer Sanju Samson was named ICC Men's Player of the Month for March. Samson excelled in the T20 World Cup, aiding India's title retention. His performance included crucial innings and remarkable statistics. Additionally, New Zealand's Melie Kerr claimed the women's title with standout contributions in series against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-04-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 14:56 IST
Sanju Samson: ICC Player of the Month Triumph
Sanju Samson
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Sanju Samson, India's cricket opener, has been declared ICC Men's Player of the Month for March, highlighting his crucial contributions in India's victorious T20 World Cup campaign. Despite not featuring in the early matches, Samson delivered standout performances when it mattered most, helping India retain their title.

His consistent achievements on the international stage mark a unique streak for the award, with notable winners from other countries in previous months. Samson expressed his pride in winning the honour during what he considers the pinnacle of his cricketing career, contributing to India's T20 World Cup journey.

During March, Samson amassed 275 runs in three critical matches, boasting an impressive average of 137.50. Meanwhile, New Zealand's Melie Kerr captured the women's accolade, excelling with both bat and ball in a series against Zimbabwe and South Africa.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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