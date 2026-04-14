Suryakumar Yadav's Crucial Cricket Tour: A Test of Consistency

Suryakumar Yadav's current form is under scrutiny as India eyes participation in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Despite leading India to T20 World Cup triumph, his recent inconsistency has experts questioning his position in future campaigns. The upcoming England and Ireland tours could be crucial for the skipper.

Head coach Gautam Gambhir still favors Yadav as the primary choice for leadership, hoping for a contract extension till the T20 World Cup in Australia 2028. However, the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee's opinion might differ due to Yadav's age at the time of the Olympics.

The young Vaibhav Sooryavanshi awaits his debut, with selectors considering options like the UK tour or the Asian Games. His inclusion could affect other established players, raising debates on squad selection. Suryakumar Yadav's future largely hinges on his upcoming performances.

(With inputs from agencies.)