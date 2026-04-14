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AIFF's Zero Tolerance Stance on Racism in Indian Football

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has passed complaints of racial abuse in the Indian Super League to its Disciplinary Committee. The incident, involving Kerala Blasters' Fallou Ndiaye, sparked demands for action. Both Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC have condemned the behavior, emphasizing zero tolerance towards racism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 15:55 IST
AIFF's Zero Tolerance Stance on Racism in Indian Football
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The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has escalated complaints of alleged racial abuse during the Indian Super League to its Disciplinary Committee for examination. This development follows Kerala Blasters' demand for action after defender Fallou Ndiaye faced racial chants during a match against Bengaluru FC.

Kerala Blasters have publicly condemned the racism directed at their player and have raised the issue with relevant authorities to safeguard integrity. The club reaffirms that racism has no place in football, aligning with a zero-tolerance policy on discrimination.

Bengaluru FC has also denounced the offensive behavior from their home supporters, committing to work with authorities to identify and act against those responsible. The club urges its fan base to exemplify respect and sportsmanship, reinforcing its firm stance against racism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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