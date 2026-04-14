AIFF's Zero Tolerance Stance on Racism in Indian Football

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) has escalated complaints of alleged racial abuse during the Indian Super League to its Disciplinary Committee for examination. This development follows Kerala Blasters' demand for action after defender Fallou Ndiaye faced racial chants during a match against Bengaluru FC.

Kerala Blasters have publicly condemned the racism directed at their player and have raised the issue with relevant authorities to safeguard integrity. The club reaffirms that racism has no place in football, aligning with a zero-tolerance policy on discrimination.

Bengaluru FC has also denounced the offensive behavior from their home supporters, committing to work with authorities to identify and act against those responsible. The club urges its fan base to exemplify respect and sportsmanship, reinforcing its firm stance against racism.

(With inputs from agencies.)