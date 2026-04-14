Stokes Plays Down 'Bazball' Rift with Coach McCullum

England cricket captain Ben Stokes has dismissed media reports suggesting a rift between him and head coach Brendon McCullum, following a recent 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia. Despite differing opinions, Stokes reaffirmed their effective collaboration in advancing the team's goals.

Stokes expressed confidence in his and McCullum's ability to work towards winning while maintaining different perspectives. He noted that their 'Bazball' style of play, marked by its aggressive approach, remains intact despite scrutiny. The England and Wales Cricket Board is conducting a review of the team's performance related to the play strategy.

Both Stokes and McCullum maintain a strong mutual respect and focus on succeeding in future competitions, including the upcoming tests against New Zealand and limited-overs matches with India at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)