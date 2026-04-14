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Stokes Plays Down 'Bazball' Rift with Coach McCullum

England captain Ben Stokes has downplayed disagreements with coach Brendon McCullum, emphasizing their effective partnership despite differing views. Reports of strain surfaced after England's Ashes defeat, but Stokes and McCullum remain committed to their shared goal of team success through their aggressive 'Bazball' playing style.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 16:28 IST
Stokes Plays Down 'Bazball' Rift with Coach McCullum
Ben Stokes

England cricket captain Ben Stokes has dismissed media reports suggesting a rift between him and head coach Brendon McCullum, following a recent 4-1 Ashes defeat in Australia. Despite differing opinions, Stokes reaffirmed their effective collaboration in advancing the team's goals.

Stokes expressed confidence in his and McCullum's ability to work towards winning while maintaining different perspectives. He noted that their 'Bazball' style of play, marked by its aggressive approach, remains intact despite scrutiny. The England and Wales Cricket Board is conducting a review of the team's performance related to the play strategy.

Both Stokes and McCullum maintain a strong mutual respect and focus on succeeding in future competitions, including the upcoming tests against New Zealand and limited-overs matches with India at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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