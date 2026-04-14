Left Menu

UEFA Dismisses Barcelona's Referee Complaint in Champions League Quarters

UEFA has dismissed Barcelona's complaint regarding controversial refereeing in their Champions League quarter-final match against Atletico Madrid. The club's appeal for a penalty was rejected, with UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body deeming the complaint inadmissible. Barcelona and Atletico are set to face off again soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 17:29 IST
UEFA Dismisses Barcelona's Referee Complaint in Champions League Quarters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

UEFA has dismissed Barcelona's complaint over the controversial refereeing during their 2-0 home defeat against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, according to a statement released on Tuesday.

Barcelona claimed a penalty should have been awarded after Atletico goalkeeper Juan Musso was involved in a contentious incident. However, referee Istvan Kovacs allowed play to continue, and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) team did not intervene to review the incident.

Barcelona lodged an official protest, but UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body ruled it inadmissible. The two teams are scheduled to meet again in the second leg of the quarter-final later on Tuesday.

TRENDING

1
India U17 Women's Team Faces Tough Loss Against Russia

India U17 Women's Team Faces Tough Loss Against Russia

 Russia
2
Nation's willpower is equally important along with military strength for ensuring security: NSA Ajit Doval in Gandhinagar.

Nation's willpower is equally important along with military strength for ens...

 India
3
Geopolitical Tensions Rise Amid US-Iran Talks and Global Economic Impact

Geopolitical Tensions Rise Amid US-Iran Talks and Global Economic Impact

 Egypt
4
Geopolitical Tensions Disrupt Global Business Plans

Geopolitical Tensions Disrupt Global Business Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Shows Debt Risks Vary Widely Across Low-Income Economies Today

Slovakia Faces Fiscal Strain as Rising Spending Demands Smarter Reforms

Cross-Border Payments Face Delays Due to Capital Controls, IMF Finds

How France Is Reinventing Public Sector HR to Meet Future Workforce Challenges

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026