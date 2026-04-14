UEFA Dismisses Barcelona's Referee Complaint in Champions League Quarters
UEFA has dismissed Barcelona's complaint regarding controversial refereeing in their Champions League quarter-final match against Atletico Madrid. The club's appeal for a penalty was rejected, with UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body deeming the complaint inadmissible. Barcelona and Atletico are set to face off again soon.
UEFA has dismissed Barcelona's complaint over the controversial refereeing during their 2-0 home defeat against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final, according to a statement released on Tuesday.
Barcelona claimed a penalty should have been awarded after Atletico goalkeeper Juan Musso was involved in a contentious incident. However, referee Istvan Kovacs allowed play to continue, and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) team did not intervene to review the incident.
Barcelona lodged an official protest, but UEFA's Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body ruled it inadmissible. The two teams are scheduled to meet again in the second leg of the quarter-final later on Tuesday.