Madushanka Joins Sunrisers Hyderabad After Carse's Exit

Sri Lankan pacer Dilshan Madushanka has been drafted into the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season, replacing injured Brydon Carse. The move follows Carse's unfortunate hand injury sustained during a practice session prior to their opening match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Carse, an England pacer with notable performances, had last played in the Ashes series earlier this year. His injury adds to the list of setbacks for Sunrisers Hyderabad, but the entry of Madushanka aims to bolster the team's bowling lineup in its place.

Madushanka has a commendable track record with Sri Lanka, featuring in one Test, 28 ODIs, and 19 T20 internationals, accumulating a total of 70 wickets. He will join the Hyderabad team at Rs 75 lakh, according to an official IPL statement. Previously, the talented left-armer was associated with the Mumbai Indians squad in the IPL.

(With inputs from agencies.)