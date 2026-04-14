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Speed vs. Sustainability: The Formula One Debate Heats Up

Nigel Mansell expresses solidarity with Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, criticizing Formula One's rules that prioritize energy management over speed. With technical meetings underway, Mansell hopes for changes that reinstate genuine racing. He also supports Lewis Hamilton's potential comeback, emphasizing the need for tweaks rather than overhauls to restore Formula One's essence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2026 19:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2026 19:19 IST
Speed vs. Sustainability: The Formula One Debate Heats Up

Former Formula One world champion Nigel Mansell has expressed strong support for Max Verstappen's recent criticism of the sport's regulations, which emphasize energy management over traditional racing prowess. Mansell, who gained fame for his raw talent and fearless style, insists that the sport should prioritize genuine racing action.

The criticisms come at a time when Formula One's governing body, the FIA, is conducting a series of technical meetings to address concerns about the new power units, which force drivers to conserve energy through reduced speed and coasting techniques. Reports suggest changes could be on the horizon after these discussions conclude.

Mansell also weighed in on Lewis Hamilton's prospects for a comeback, expressing confidence in Hamilton's ability to reclaim championship glory given the right conditions. He emphasized the importance of minor tweaks to reclaim Formula One's essence, allowing drivers to showcase their skills competitively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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