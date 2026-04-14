Thrilling IPL Battle: CSK vs KKR Nail-Biter

In a highly anticipated Indian Premier League (IPL) clash, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Tuesday. The game unfolded with CSK setting a formidable target of 192/5 in their allotted 20 overs.

Sanju Samson was the stand-out performer for CSK, contributing a significant 48 runs before falling to Tyagi. Other notable performances came from Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis who added 38 and 41 runs respectively, pushing the team to a competitive total.

Despite moments of brilliance with bat and ball, KKR's bowling line-up, led by Tyagi and Narine, managed to restrict CSK at crucial junctures. The match witnessed a balance of power as both teams displayed robust cricketing skills on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)