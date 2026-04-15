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Conflict Disrupts Champions League Dreams

Ten-man Tractor FC was knocked out of the Asian Champions League Elite after losing 3-0 to Shabab Al Ahli. The Iranian team's preparation was affected by conflict, leading to a significant match-turning red card. Other quarter-final matches included Al-Ittihad's contentious win over Al-Wahda via a late penalty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 03:03 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 03:03 IST
Conflict Disrupts Champions League Dreams

Ten-man Tractor FC saw their Asian Champions League Elite aspirations derailed following a 3-0 loss to Shabab Al Ahli from the United Arab Emirates. The match, influenced heavily by disruptions due to ongoing conflicts, highlighted the struggles of the Iranian champions, especially after a key red card changed the game dynamics.

Yuri Cesar's successful penalty in the 65th minute began the scoring for Shabab Al Ahli, with Saied Ezatolahi and Mateusao further extending the lead. Tractor FC coach Mohammad Ali Rabiei lamented the team's lack of competitive play owing to regional disturbances since February, affecting their training and performance.

In other developments, Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad advanced to the next round, securing a win over UAE's Al-Wahda with a controversial penalty. As the quarter-finals approach, Al-Ittihad prepares for their fixture against Japan's Machida Zelvia, highlighting the tournament's ongoing adaptations to conflict-induced scheduling changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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