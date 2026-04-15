Rory McIlroy's Historic Masters Triumph Boosts CBS Ratings
Rory McIlroy's Masters win significantly boosted CBS Sports viewership, with nearly 14 million tuning in for the final round. McIlroy captured his sixth major title and second consecutive Masters win, recovering from a six-shot lead loss to finish one stroke ahead of Scottie Scheffler.
Rory McIlroy's victory at the Masters delivered impressive results for CBS Sports, as the network reported nearly 14 million viewers for Sunday's final. This marked an eight percent increase from 2025, the year McIlroy achieved the coveted career Grand Slam.
The network revealed that viewership numbers peaked at over 20 million, marking it as the highest audience count since Adam Scott's memorable victory in 2013. Scott was the first Australian to claim the Masters title, winning in a tense playoff against Angel Cabrera.
Despite losing a six-shot lead after 36 holes, McIlroy showcased his resilience by winning on 12-under, edging out Scottie Scheffler by one stroke. This victory was significant as it represents McIlroy's sixth major championship win and the achievement of back-to-back Green Jacket victories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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