Atletico Madrid's Triumphant Return to Champions League Semifinals

In a thrilling Champions League encounter at Metropolitano stadium, Atletico Madrid celebrated advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2017, despite a 2-1 loss to Barcelona. Diego Simeone's team progressed on aggregate, maintaining a 3-2 lead after having triumphed 2-0 in the first leg.

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres struck early, but Atletico responded with Ademola Lookman's goal. A red card shown to Eric García hampered Barcelona's efforts, and despite numerous chances, they fell short of a comeback, marking Atletico's return to Europe's last four.

The victory sets up Atletico for a semifinal clash against either Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain continued their title defense by eliminating Liverpool with a comprehensive 4-0 aggregate win secured by Ousmane Dembele's double at Anfield.

(With inputs from agencies.)