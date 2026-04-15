Atletico Madrid's Triumphant Return to Champions League Semifinals
Atletico Madrid returned to the Champions League semifinals for the first time since 2017 after narrowly advancing past Barcelona on aggregate despite a 2-1 defeat. Diego Simeone's team held their nerves in a thrilling encounter, now set to face either Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon.
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In a thrilling Champions League encounter at Metropolitano stadium, Atletico Madrid celebrated advancing to the semifinals for the first time since 2017, despite a 2-1 loss to Barcelona. Diego Simeone's team progressed on aggregate, maintaining a 3-2 lead after having triumphed 2-0 in the first leg.
Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres struck early, but Atletico responded with Ademola Lookman's goal. A red card shown to Eric García hampered Barcelona's efforts, and despite numerous chances, they fell short of a comeback, marking Atletico's return to Europe's last four.
The victory sets up Atletico for a semifinal clash against either Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain continued their title defense by eliminating Liverpool with a comprehensive 4-0 aggregate win secured by Ousmane Dembele's double at Anfield.
(With inputs from agencies.)