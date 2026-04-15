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Usyk vs. Verhoeven: Clash at the Pyramids

Oleksandr Usyk plans to defend his WBC heavyweight title against Rico Verhoeven, a seasoned kickboxer, in Egypt this May. This unique bout comes as Usyk exercises personal agency in his career choices. Despite criticism, Usyk is confident and dismisses size differences, asserting rigorous training over physical disparities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lombrivescave | Updated: 15-04-2026 09:34 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 09:34 IST
Usyk vs. Verhoeven: Clash at the Pyramids

Oleksandr Usyk is set to defend his WBC heavyweight title against kickboxing legend Rico Verhoeven on May 23 at the iconic Pyramids of Giza in Egypt. Usyk's decision to face Verhoeven has raised eyebrows among boxing enthusiasts, as he steps away from the expected roster of challengers.

In a recent news conference, Usyk, who remains undefeated with a 24-0 record, expressed his desire to fight on his terms, choosing Verhoeven despite the latter's limited professional boxing experience. The Ukrainian boxing star last fought in July, securing a knockout victory over Daniel Dubois.

Verhoeven, a towering figure at 6-foot-5 and an experienced kickboxer, prepares to test Usyk with unconventional tactics and sheer size, weighing in at 265 pounds to Usyk's 230. The matchup promises an intriguing blend of styles and skills in the heavyweight division.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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