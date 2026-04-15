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Viktor Axelsen Bows Out: Olympic Champion Retires Due to Injury

Viktor Axelsen, a double Olympic gold medallist, has announced his retirement from professional badminton due to persistent back issues. Despite his achievements, which include Olympic triumphs and world championships, Axelsen revealed his inability to compete at the highest level after back surgery, marking the end of his illustrious career.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 12:14 IST
Viktor Axelsen Bows Out: Olympic Champion Retires Due to Injury
Viktor Axelsen

Viktor Axelsen, Denmark's badminton icon and double Olympic gold medallist, has officially retired from the sport, citing his ongoing struggle with back problems. The announcement follows a challenging recovery period after undergoing back surgery in April last year.

Axelsen, who dominated the international badminton scene by holding the world number one position for over 100 consecutive weeks, shared his emotional decision on social media. The Dane's illustrious career includes Olympic victories in Tokyo and Paris, as well as a bronze medal in Rio and world championship titles.

In his heartfelt statement, Axelsen reflected on his career, expressing deep gratitude for the sport that has been his life-long passion. Despite reaching the pinnacle of his dreams, he noted that recurrent physical challenges have ultimately forced his hand to step back from professional play.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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