Skiing Legend Johannes Klaebo Joins Celebrity Investment in Total Chess World Championship

Johannes Klaebo, celebrated as the most decorated Winter Olympian, has expanded his investment portfolio by joining the Norway Chess's Total Chess World Championship Tour. Klaebo, who has bagged an unparalleled 11 Olympic golds in cross-country skiing, invested shortly after another Norwegian sports star, Erling Haaland, stepped into the chess arena.

Alongside a cohort of investors, Klaebo has contributed a substantial $10 million to the chess venture. Arctic Securities has been facilitating the financial operations. This financial boost aims to develop a new global competition, targeting to declare a "World Combined Champion" across varied chess formats like Fast Classic, Rapid, and Blitz.

Sanctioned by the International Chess Federation (FIDE) in October, the tour's pilot event is slated for November, with a comprehensive championship lined up for 2027. Klaebo expressed his enthusiasm, seeing potential in this international sport and vowing to add value through his involvement.