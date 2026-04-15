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Green's Potential: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Turn Their Season Around?

Kolkata Knight Riders are struggling in the IPL with high hopes for their expensive recruit, Cameron Green. Despite high expectations, Green is yet to deliver a standout performance, while the team grapples with injuries and strategic issues. Coach Tim Southee remains hopeful of Green's potential leading to a rebound.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:00 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:00 IST
Green's Potential: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Turn Their Season Around?
Cameron Green

Kolkata Knight Riders remain optimistic about their high-profile signing, Cameron Green, even though the team has yet to secure a win in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As the league's most costly overseas player, Green's performance is under scrutiny.

Struggling at the bottom of the 10-team table, the Knight Riders hoped Green would spearhead their title campaign. However, Green's initial matches reveal underwhelming statistics with only 56 runs in five innings and an injury-restricted role, lacking the expected impact.

Despite these setbacks, bowling coach Tim Southee believes in Green's talent, attributing his slow start to limited playtime preceding the IPL. The team also faces challenges with injured bowlers, affecting their overall strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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