Green's Potential: Can Kolkata Knight Riders Turn Their Season Around?

Kolkata Knight Riders remain optimistic about their high-profile signing, Cameron Green, even though the team has yet to secure a win in the Indian Premier League (IPL). As the league's most costly overseas player, Green's performance is under scrutiny.

Struggling at the bottom of the 10-team table, the Knight Riders hoped Green would spearhead their title campaign. However, Green's initial matches reveal underwhelming statistics with only 56 runs in five innings and an injury-restricted role, lacking the expected impact.

Despite these setbacks, bowling coach Tim Southee believes in Green's talent, attributing his slow start to limited playtime preceding the IPL. The team also faces challenges with injured bowlers, affecting their overall strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)