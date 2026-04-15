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Badminton Legend Viktor Axelsen Bids Farewell at 32

Viktor Axelsen, the eminent Danish badminton player, retires at 32 due to persistent back issues post-surgery. The two-time Olympic gold medalist has left an indelible mark on the sport, securing multiple world titles. Despite retiring from competition, Axelsen remains committed to the badminton community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 13:04 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 13:04 IST
Badminton Legend Viktor Axelsen Bids Farewell at 32
Viktor Axelsen (Photo: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Danish badminton icon Viktor Axelsen announced his retirement from the sport at 32 on Wednesday, citing persistent physical challenges following back surgery earlier this year. Axelsen exits professional badminton as one of the game's most decorated players, with two Olympic golds and multiple world titles to his name.

In an emotional message shared on Instagram, Axelsen expressed the difficulty of his decision, admitting that recurring back problems have made it impossible for him to compete and train at the required elite level. 'Today is not an easy day for me,' Axelsen stated, acknowledging that his body can no longer support the demands of a professional career.

Reflecting on his illustrious journey, Axelsen shared that badminton was more than just a career; it was his life. 'Since the day I picked up a racket, my dream was to become the best in the world. I have left no stone unturned,' he said. Despite achieving his dreams, he emphasized that saying goodbye to the sport is truly about letting go of the daily routines and the community.

Although stepping away from professional play, Axelsen reassured fans that his connection to badminton remains. 'This is goodbye to Viktor Axelsen the player, but not to the sport. I will always be involved in some way,' he promised, expressing heartfelt gratitude for global support from his fans throughout his career.

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