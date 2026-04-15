Left Menu

KKR's Slip in the Powerplay: A Costly Oversight

Kolkata Knight Riders' bowling coach Tim Southee admitted that the team's inconsistent early overs against Chennai Super Kings led to their 32-run defeat in an IPL match. Despite making breakthroughs, KKR's initial wayward bowling enabled CSK to set a challenging target of 192/5, which proved insurmountable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-04-2026 14:39 IST | Created: 15-04-2026 14:39 IST
KKR's Slip in the Powerplay: A Costly Oversight
KKR pacer Vaibhav Arora (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) bowling coach Tim Southee addressed the team's shortcomings following their 32-run loss to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL on Tuesday. Southee emphasized the detrimental effect of leaking 'a few too many' runs at the start, despite KKR's initial success in taking two wickets during the powerplay.

At the post-match conference, Southee highlighted that KKR's intended line and length deviations in the early overs proved costly. On favorable batting pitches, as seen in the IPL, any early inaccuracies are quickly exploited by aggressive batsmen. Although KKR was compromised during the powerplay, Southee commended the spinners' efforts in reclaiming momentum during the middle overs.

Opting to bat first, CSK set up a formidable total of 192/5 in 20 overs, aided by significant partnerships from Samson and Brevis. KKR struggled to respond effectively, despite a resistant 50-run stand between captain Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi. However, a critical collapse triggered by Noor Ahmad's bowling sealed KKR's fate, leaving them at 160/7 by the match's end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
No graft charge against Modi who ruled Gujarat, Centre for 24 yrs; will recover with interest Rs 300 cr TMC ate up in job scam: Shah.

No graft charge against Modi who ruled Gujarat, Centre for 24 yrs; will reco...

 India
2
Sitharaman Predicts BJP Triumph in West Bengal

Sitharaman Predicts BJP Triumph in West Bengal

 India
3
Japan's $10 Billion Energy Framework to Shield ASEAN Amid Middle East Tensions

Japan's $10 Billion Energy Framework to Shield ASEAN Amid Middle East Tensio...

 Global
4
Nationwide Call to Curb 'Love Jihad': VHP's Strong Stand

Nationwide Call to Curb 'Love Jihad': VHP's Strong Stand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Thailand’s Roadmap to Global Sustainability Reporting Gains Momentum

As Trade Surges, Inefficient Borders Slow Almaty–Bishkek Corridor Growth

Tunisia’s Gender Gap: Why Women Remain Absent from the Workforce Despite Progress

Strong Mothers, Weak Safety Nets: Poverty Among Single Mothers on the Rise

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026