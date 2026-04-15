Hugo Ekitike's Devastating Injury Strikes France's World Cup Hopes

French forward Hugo Ekitike sustained a ruptured Achilles during Liverpool's Champions League match against Paris St Germain, effectively ruling him out of the upcoming World Cup. The 23-year-old pointed to his Achilles tendon as medical staff rushed to assist him, and he was subsequently stretchered off the field. This occurred during the quarter-final second leg at Anfield, where Liverpool suffered a 2-0 defeat, exiting the competition with a 4-0 aggregate loss.

Despite Ekitike's impressive performance this season, netting 17 goals since his £69 million transfer from Eintracht Frankfurt, the French football federation has yet to provide any official statement regarding his condition or its impact on the national team's World Cup lineup.

The World Cup is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 19 across the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Ekitike's absence could be a significant blow to France as they prepare to contend on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)