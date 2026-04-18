Stars Align in Madrid for 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards

Madrid is set to become the epicenter of the sports world next week as it hosts the prestigious 2026 Laureus World Sports Awards. The event, scheduled for April 20 at the Cibeles Palace, will bring together luminaries from various sports disciplines to celebrate the most outstanding athletes of the previous year.

Simone Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history and a valued Laureus Ambassador, headlines the gala. Joining her are football icons Xavi Hernandez, a World Cup winner, and Fabio Capello, a distinguished coach known for his leadership of top clubs and national teams. Notable figures in attendance include tennis stars Garbine Muguruza and Jasmine Paolini, along with rising American player Amanda Anisimova, all of whom have made significant impacts in their respective sports.

The Laureus World Sports Awards, more than just a celebration, spotlight the influential power of sports, credited with transforming millions of young lives globally. Winners, determined by the votes of the esteemed Laureus World Sports Academy, will be announced at the gala, marking over two decades of Laureus' commitment to making a difference through sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)