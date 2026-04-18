Record-Breaking Participation Set for 18th TCS World 10K Bengaluru

The 18th edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru is drawing a landmark 35,000-plus runners this year, set to race both on-site and virtually on Sunday, April 26. The event, celebrating Bengaluru's dynamic spirit #EndendiguBengaluru, once again achieves a significant milestone in the realm of distance running.

Renowned as the world's leading 10K race, it rapidly continues to break boundaries, with Open 10K slots selling out in just a week and other categories also seeing overwhelming interest. The prize pool stands at USD 210,000, enticing a competitive elite field. Among those lined up are Uganda's Harbert Kibet, defending titleholder Sarah Chelangat, India's Abhishek Pal, and Sanjivani Jadhav, all set against Bengaluru's scenic backdrop.

Adding star power to the event is the International Event Ambassador, World Champion Blanka Vlasic, who will participate in the flag-off at Cubbon Road. Runners will receive a unique passport at the Expo that becomes a personalized memento throughout the season. A distinctive stamp acknowledging their achievement will commemorate their finish in the World 10K.

This passport, over time, becomes a treasured collection of memories, tracking milestones akin to a running logbook. The men's section will see defending champion Abhishek Pal competing against noted Indian runners like Kiran Matre, the recent Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon runner-up. Notable entrant National Marathon Champion, Dr. Kartik Karkera, also joins this distinguished lineup.

In the women's elite category, defending champion Sanjivani Jadhav will race against formidable challenger Lili Das. Jadhav, with a personal best of 34:02, has clinched domestic victories, including the Tata Mumbai Marathon debut. Das, a 1500m national champion, continues her pursuit, having been a runner-up at the Tata Steel World 25K Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)