Rachana Bahadur Joins DP World PGTI Advisory Board

The Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) has announced the appointment of Rachana Bahadur as an Advisor. She is currently the Senior Vice President and Country Head of Synchrony Financial in India. With over three decades of experience in banking, operations, and risk management, Bahadur is expected to bring invaluable expertise to the organization.

Rachana Bahadur has previously held senior leadership roles at Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, and Morgan Stanley, amassing 18 years of global leadership experience across the US, Asia, and Europe. Her people-first philosophy integrates trust, well-being, and collaboration, aligning her perfectly with the vision of the DP World PGTI.

Upon her appointment, Bahadur expressed her admiration for DP World PGTI's efforts in promoting golf in India. She looks forward to contributing to its mission of uplifting Indian golf on the global platform. Kapil Dev, PGTI President, welcomed Bahadur, noting her global leadership skills would be instrumental in ushering the next phase of growth for Indian professional golf.