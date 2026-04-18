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Andrey Rublev's Remarkable Comeback at Barcelona Open

Andrey Rublev overcame Hamad Medjedovic, securing a place in the Barcelona Open final after a comeback win. Rublev is set to face Arthur Fils, marking his first final appearance since Hamburg. Meanwhile, Fils also made a comeback, defeating Rafael Jodar, reaching his second final this year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2026 22:06 IST | Created: 18-04-2026 22:06 IST
Andrey Rublev's Remarkable Comeback at Barcelona Open
Andrey Rublev

In a striking turnaround at the Barcelona Open, Russia's Andrey Rublev defeated Hamad Medjedovic 3-6, 6-2, 6-2 to secure his first final appearance of the season. Despite Medjedovic's initial dominance, Rublev's resilience shone through as he improved his serve and capitalized on his opponent's errors.

Rublev's victory followed three semi-final eliminations this year. The former world number five now prepares to face Arthur Fils after not competing in a final since his defeat in Hamburg over eleven months ago. In his post-match interview, Rublev expressed a humble determination to continue progressing.

Fils mirrored Rublev's success, coming from behind to beat Spaniard Rafael Jodar, securing a 100th ATP Tour victory and his second final appearance of the year. This sets the stage for a thrilling showdown in the final as both players vie for the title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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