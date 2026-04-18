AFI Initiates Mandatory SRY Gene Testing for Female Athletes Amid Global Rule Changes

The Athletics Federation of India (AFI) announced it would completely cover the costs of mandatory SRY gene testing for athletes competing in the female category. This move aligns with the new global eligibility rules set by World Athletics, as confirmed during a recent press conference by AFI spokesperson and World Athletics Vice President, Adille Sumariwalla.

Sumariwalla highlighted that the SRY gene test is essential for female athletes competing in international events, describing it as a one-time requirement. He revealed that the AFI successfully negotiated a cost reduction for the test, now available at Rs 3,500 per athlete, down from Rs 8,000.

The regulation, effective from September 1, 2025, mandates SRY gene testing as a reliable biological sex determination method for world-ranking competitions. The AFI will manage coordination with approved laboratories and directly handle payments, ensuring privacy remains paramount as test results will be destroyed after being uploaded to the World Athletics database.

(With inputs from agencies.)