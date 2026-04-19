Breaking Trades, Thrilling Races & Game-Changing Wins: Latest in Sports

The New York Giants have agreed to trade star defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for the No. 10 pick in the upcoming draft. Reports suggest Lawrence sought this move amid stalled contract talks.

In NASCAR, Chase Elliott remains a notable figure after an unforgettable win at Kansas Speedway last year, persistently remembered by Denny Hamlin among others, highlighting their competitive racing history.

Tennis sees Ben Shelton advancing to the BMW Open finals, and in the NHL, the Flyers defeated the Penguins in a gripping playoff series opener. Meanwhile, MLB action saw Chris Sale excel for the Braves, and NBA updates include a significant performance from Luke Kennard leading the Lakers to victory.

In non-game news, Tiger Woods is reportedly making progress in rehab, UConn's Braylon Mullins opts out of the NBA draft, and Warriors coach Steve Kerr ponders his next coaching steps following a playoff miss.

(With inputs from agencies.)