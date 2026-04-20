From League to Union: Zac Lomax's Rugby Transformation

Rugby league convert Zac Lomax is making waves in his new sport, rugby union, following a standout performance for the Western Force. Lomax, who transitioned from the National Rugby League in March, impressed fans with his debut performance against the Canterbury Crusaders, marking his arrival with a try and exceptional high-ball skills.

Despite a few minor errors, Lomax's versatility and ability to adapt quickly to the 15-man code have sparked excitement among supporters and coaches. The 26-year-old is expected to face the New South Wales Waratahs next, with high expectations for his continued development and potential future with the Wallabies.

Coach Simon Cron lauded Lomax's performance, emphasizing his contribution to the backline and eagerness to learn. With a history of successful league-to-union transitions, Australia may once again bet on a proven talent as they build towards the 2027 World Cup.

(With inputs from agencies.)