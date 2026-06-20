Rugby-Hendy double helps Northampton beat Exeter in Prem final
Northampton secured a 26-17 victory over Exeter in the Premiership final at Twickenham, thanks to George Hendy's crucial tries while Exeter's captain was in the sin bin.
- Country:
- England
Two tries in three minutes from George Hendy gave Northampton a 26-17 victory over Exeter in a breathless Prem final at Twickenham on Saturday. The Chiefs had entertained dreams of their first title since 2020 when Dafydd Jenkins gave them a 19-17 lead just before the hour mark.
But a visit to the sin bin for the Exeter captain moments later proved pivotal, as Hendy went over twice with him off the field to turn the match around in front of a crowd of 81,126. It was the second title in three years for the Saints, who topped the league table and broke the 100-try barrier.