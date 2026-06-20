Rugby-Hendy double helps Northampton beat Exeter in Prem final

Two Tries In Three Minutes From George Hendy Gave Northampton A Victory Over Exeter In A Breathless Prem Final At Twickenham On Saturday The Chiefs Had Entertained Dreams Of Their First Title Since When Dafydd Jenkins Gave Them A Lead Just Before The Hour Mark But A Visit To The Sin Bin For The Exeter Captain Moments Later Proved Pivotal

Two ​tries in ​three minutes ‌from George ​Hendy gave Northampton a 26-17 victory over ‌Exeter in a breathless Prem final at Twickenham on Saturday. The Chiefs had entertained ‌dreams of their first title since ‌2020 when Dafydd Jenkins gave them a 19-17 lead just before the hour ⁠mark.

But ​a visit ⁠to the sin bin for the Exeter ⁠captain moments later proved pivotal, as ​Hendy went over twice with him ⁠off the field to turn the match ⁠around ​in front of a crowd of 81,126. It was the second ⁠title in three years for the Saints, ⁠who ⁠topped the league table and broke the 100-try barrier.