Gurnoor Brar sets record for most wickets by Indian in three-match ODI series debut

Fast bowler Gurnoor Brar etched his name into the record books on Saturday, becoming the most successful Indian bowler in a three-match ODI series on debut after another impressive display against Afghanistan in the third ODI in Chennai. The previous record of six wickets was jointly held by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who achieved the feat against Zimbabwe in 2016, and pacer Prasidh Krishna against England in 2021.

After claiming figures of 3/27 in the opening ODI and 3/60 in the second, the right-arm quick needed just one more wicket to surpass the mark. He finally achieved the milestone in the seventh over of the third ODI, to etch his name into the record books. Coming to the match, a sensational century from Jaiswal, a five-wicket haul from Prasidh Krishna and a fiery half-century from Rohit Sharma were the highlights as India completed a series whitewash over Afghanistan, beating them by nine wickets in the third and final ODI at Chennai on Saturday.

After a century from skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi (102 in 131 balls, with 13 fours and a six) and fifty from Azmatullah Omarzai (50 in 56 balls, with five fours and two sixes) carried Afghanistan to 218 after a pace onslaught from Prasidh Krishna (5/23), Jaiswal (110* in 86 balls, with 14 fours and three sixes) and Rohit Sharma (79 in 69 balls, with nine fours and three sixes) ate into the majority of the target by themselves with a 170-run stand for the first wicket. Jaiswal and Shreyas Iyer (20*) motored along to the target, with over 21 overs left. (ANI)