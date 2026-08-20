Indian Pair Kapila and Crasto Exit BWF World Championships 2026

Indian mixed doubles pair Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto were knocked out of the BWF World Championships 2026 after losing to China's Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui in the pre-quarterfinals. The duo struggled with errors, particularly in the second game, ultimately ending their campaign at their home World Championships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-08-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 20-08-2026 17:07 IST
Indian Pair Kapila and Crasto Exit BWF World Championships 2026
Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto in New Delhi (Photo/BAI Media). Image Credit: ANI

In a disappointing turn of events at the BWF World Championships 2026, Indian mixed doubles team Dhruv Kapila and Tanisha Crasto suffered an early exit on Thursday. The pair lost 16-21, 5-21 in the pre-quarterfinals against China's Guo Xinwa and Chen Fanghui at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium.

Although competitive in the first game, Kapila and Crasto could not sustain their performance in the second set. A series of simple errors handed the Chinese pair a substantial lead, with the Indians securing just five points. Tanisha Crasto expressed disappointment at their inability to capitalize on the home advantage.

Crasto stated that her own errors, alongside those of her partner, broke their momentum. Dhruv Kapila owned up to his mistakes in the second game, admitting it disrupted their strategy and plans. Despite their earlier straight-set win over Macao's Leong Iok Chong and Ng Weng Chi, the pair couldn't replicate that form against the Chinese duo.

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