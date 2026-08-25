"Aggression can come out in different ways": Indian seamer Prasidh Krishna speaks on bowling approach

After India declared at 503/9, Sri Lanka finished the second day on 8/2, with debutant Kamil Mishara unbeaten on five. Krishna claimed the first wicket for India, dismissing Lahiru Udara for just one.

ANI | Updated: 25-08-2026 10:57 IST | Created: 25-08-2026 10:57 IST
"Aggression can come out in different ways": Indian seamer Prasidh Krishna speaks on bowling approach
India's Prasidh Krishna. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI

As India kept Sri Lanka on the back foot at the end of day two of the second Test against Sri Lanka at Colombo on Monday, Indian seamer Prasidh Krishna stressed that his aggression is reflected in the intensity and discipline he brings to his bowling rather than his on-field demeanour. He believes that his bowling length varies according to the pitch and conditions, with the team's analysts and coaches helping determine the ideal areas to target.

After India declared at 503/9, Sri Lanka finished the second day on 8/2, with debutant Kamil Mishara unbeaten on five. Krishna claimed the first wicket for India, dismissing Lahiru Udara for just one. "Yeah, I would like to say so. I mean, aggression can come out in different ways, and for me it is about what I'm doing when I'm bowling. It's very easy for people to get away or be distracted by what's happening in the pitch. There's too much happening, there's not too much happening, but I think the focus is still to come in and bowl those areas with full effort," Krishna said while speaking to the broadcasters ahead of Day 3, as per Cricbuzz.

"Length is something that keeps changing with the pitches that we play on. So we sit with analysts, coaches, and everything and decide on what's the kind of length that we want to be bowling on different surfaces. And yeah, natural length was something that I could say when I was not playing for the country, but when I'm here I need to be bowling every length that the team wants, and I'm trying to do that," he added. Krishna took three wickets in the first Test, which India won by 165 runs, claiming one in the first innings and two in the second. Along with Mohammed Siraj, he has kept the Sri Lankan batters in check with the new ball, consistently hitting hard lengths and maintaining pressure.

Krishna credited the Colombo pitch for offering some seam movement on Lahiru Udara's dismissal and praised Yashasvi Jaiswal for an exceptional catch. He also stressed the importance of the slip cordon, saying taking the chances created by good bowling is just as crucial as producing the edge in the first place. "I think it was, there's something in the pitch, of course. Maybe stopped a little bit. There was a bit of seam, and I think credit goes to Jaiswal for the catch that he took. It was an exceptional one. We have been putting in some effort on the field in practice, so I think it just paid off. [On the importance of the slip cordon] 100%. I think 50% of the job is bowling the ball there, getting an edge, but 50% is taking it as well, and we have been pretty good at doing that. I think it's also doing the simple things right, which we have been doing well, and that's what shows," he added. (ANI)

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