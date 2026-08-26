Serena, Venus Williams receive US Open doubles wildcard

Serena and Venus Williams have received a wildcard for the women's doubles competition at the 2026 US Open, set to be held from August 30 to September 13. The four-time Olympic gold medallists will reunite at Flushing Meadows after playing together for the first time in four years at this month's Cincinnati Open, as per Olympics.com.

The sisters last competed as a doubles pair at the 2022 US Open and have won the women's doubles title in New York twice. Their first triumph came in 1999, before they lifted the trophy again in 2009. The women's doubles competition will take place from September 3 to 11, while Venus has also received a wildcard for the singles main draw, which begins on August 30.

One women's singles wildcard remains to be allocated, with 44-year-old Serena yet to confirm whether she will pursue a singles campaign or focus solely on doubles. The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion made a competitive return to the US Open on Tuesday, August 25, partnering Carlos Alcaraz in the mixed doubles. The duo won their opening-round match before bowing out in the following round against Olympic champion Belinda Bencic and Italy's Flavio Cobolli.

Serena and Venus have won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles together, including three Olympic gold medals in women's doubles. Meanwhile, Serena Williams and Carlos Alcaraz's US Open 2026 mixed doubles campaign came to an end on Tuesday (local time) as the star pairing suffered a 5-4(4), 4-1 quarterfinal defeat to Belinda Bencic and Flavio Cobolli at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The American-Spanish combination, which had attracted significant attention ahead of the tournament, struggled to maintain the momentum from their opening-round victory as Bencic and Cobolli raised their level at crucial moments to secure a place in the semifinals. (ANI)