"Lot of good things to build on": Joe Root praises England's performance after Lord's win over Pakistan

England Test captain Joe Root praised his team's all-round performance after the Three Lions secured a commanding 194-run victory over Pakistan in the second Test at Lord's on Sunday.

ANI | Updated: 31-08-2026 09:58 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 09:58 IST
"Lot of good things to build on": Joe Root praises England's performance after Lord's win over Pakistan
England players celebrating (Photo: X/@ICC). Image Credit: ANI

England Test captain Joe Root praised his team's all-round performance after the Three Lions secured a commanding 194-run victory over Pakistan in the second Test at Lord's on Sunday. England's win gave them an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, with Root highlighting the team's ability to handle difficult conditions and deliver a complete performance with both bat and ball.

"It does feel good, and the way was convincing. It was difficult conditions, especially with the bat. The batters found a good tempo, and with the bowling we have three guys who bowl at 90mph and Ollie Robinson," Root said after the match. The England skipper lauded the growth of his players and said the team's positive mindset was key to overcoming challenging conditions.

"The guys are growing - me as captain and them as players. I think regardless of the conditions, the mentality of the batters was outstanding," he added. Root also praised the contributions from Dan Lawrence and Emilio Gay, while acknowledging the efforts of England's bowling attack that dismantled Pakistan's batting lineup.

"Dan and Gay made significant contributions. The bowlers bowling the way they were and the conditions...a lot of really good things to build on," Root said. Looking ahead to the final Test, Root said England will aim to maintain the same approach and continue improving as a team.

"I would like to see more of the same [in the final Test match] with bat and ball. If we can keep adapting and evolving, we're going to be a pretty hard team to break," he added. In the match, Ollie Robinson, Josh Tongue and Jofra Archer dismantled Pakistan's batting lineup as England bowled out the visitors for 194 while chasing a target of 389. Robinson starred with match figures of 8/35 and was named Player of the Match.

Earlier, England recovered from a difficult start in the first innings after Pakistan reduced them to 77/4. Jordan Cox (55) and Jamie Smith (61) steadied the innings, while lower-order contributions from Gus Atkinson (45) and Josh Tongue (30*) helped England post 290. Pakistan's bowlers Mohammed Abbas (4/73) and Mohammed Ali (3/86) impressed, but their batters struggled as they were bowled out for 110 in the first innings. Robinson claimed four wickets, while Archer and Tongue picked up three and two wickets respectively to give England an 180-run lead.

England set Pakistan a target of 389 after scoring 208 in their second innings, with Dan Lawrence top-scoring with 54. Abbas claimed a five-wicket haul for Pakistan. In the chase, Pakistan lost early wickets before Shan Masood and Saud Shakeel attempted a recovery with a 97-run partnership. Shakeel scored a fighting 97, but England's bowlers continued to dominate as Pakistan were dismissed for 194. (ANI)

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