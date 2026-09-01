Star seamer Bumrah returns as BCCI announces Indian squad for Afghanistan T20 series

The Men's Selection Committee has announced India's squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, with regular skipper Shreyas Iyer set to lead the side and Tilak Varma named vice-captain. Ace seamer Jasprit Bumrah returns to the squad, subject to fitness clearance, along with Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar and Harshit Rana.

Bumrah's last international match came against England on July 16, at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. He was subsequently ruled out of the final ODI at Lord's, with the BCCI attributing his absence to an impact injury sustained while fielding in Cardiff. Bumrah also missed India's Test series against Sri Lanka, which the visitors won 1-0.

The series will get underway on September 13, with the second T20I scheduled for September 15 and the third on September 17. All three matches will be played in New Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium. The series is part of Afghanistan's Future Tours Program and will be played in India, where Afghanistan has hosted its home fixtures in recent years.

The Indian top order features a mix of experienced campaigners and young talent, including Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan. The middle order features the likes of skipper Shreyas Iyer, vice-captain Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube.

India have opted for three all-round options in Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel and Washington Sundar, while Varun Chakaravarthy will lead the spin attack alongside Ravi Bishnoi. The pace attack will be spearheaded by Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, with Harshit Rana providing an additional option with his effective cutters.

India's squad: Shreyas Iyer [C], Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson [WK], Ishan Kishan [WK], Tilak Varma [VC], Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*. (ANI)