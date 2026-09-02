Central Delhi Queens sign off women's DPL 2026 with 41-run win against East Delhi Riders

Central Delhi Queens ended their women's Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2026 campaign on a winning note as they defeated East Delhi Riders by 41 runs. Batting first, the Queens managed to post 138/9 in 20 overs. None of their batters were able to score big, but Nidhi Mahto played a brilliant attacking knock to keep the innings together, according to a press release from the DPL.

Mahto smashed an unbeaten 80 off just 33 balls, taking the attack to the East Delhi bowlers and helping Central Delhi reach a competitive total. She found the boundaries regularly and ensured the Queens had enough runs to put pressure on the Riders. For East Delhi, Bharti Rawal and Vanshika Lila were the pick of the bowlers, claiming three wickets each and restricting the Queens from scoring freely.

In reply, East Delhi Riders struggled to get going and were reduced to 36/4 in the ninth over. With the top order back in the pavilion, Simran Bahadur and Purva Siwach came together and tried to rebuild the innings. The pair added 46 runs for the fifth wicket, giving East Delhi some hope of making a comeback. However, Simran was dismissed for 29 off 38 balls, leaving the Riders under further pressure.

Purva continued to fight until the end and remained unbeaten on 30 off 30 balls, but she did not get enough support from the other end as East Delhi struggled to keep up with the required run rate. Deeksha Sharma was the standout bowler for Central Delhi, finishing with an impressive 3/19 in four overs. She played a key role in keeping the Riders under control and helping the Queens close out their campaign with a comfortable 41-run victory. (ANI)