Smriti Mandhana’s 124, spinners power India to 137-run win over Hong Kong in Women’s Asia Cup

Smriti Mandhana delivered a record-breaking batting masterclass as India Women cruised to a massive 137-run victory over Hong Kong in their Group A encounter of the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Mandhana produced a breathtaking batting masterclass, smashing 124 off just 64 balls as India Women posted 193/5. In reply, Hong Kong could only manage 56 runs on the board as Indian spinner Deepti Sharma (3/9 in 3 overs), Shree Charani (2/16 in 3.2 overs) and Prema Rawat (2/12 in 3 overs) dismantled the Hong Kong batting lineup in 16.2 overs. Medium pacer Nandani Sharma also claimed two wickets, registering figures of 2/6 in 3 overs.

Hong Kong struggled to build any momentum in their chase of 194 as India’s bowlers maintained control from the outset. Fast bowler Kranti Gaud set the tone with a maiden over to Natasha Miles in the opening over, before Nandani Sharma struck in the second, bowling Mariko Hill for a four-ball duck to put Hong Kong under early pressure.

Hong Kong managed just 16 runs for the loss of one wicket during the powerplay, with Yasmin Daswani and Miles finding boundaries hard to come by. Daswani was eventually dismissed for 11 off 23 balls by Deepti Sharma, while Miles top-scored with 15 off 27 before Prema Rawat accounted for her in the 10th over. Rawat struck again in the 12th over, dismissing Hong Kong captain Kary Chan. Nandani Sharma then claimed her second wicket by removing Maryam Bibi for seven, while Shree Charani dismissed Marina Lamplough for 14 in the 15th over as Hong Kong slipped to 55 for six.

Deepti Sharma ran through the lower order, claiming three wickets in the 16th over to dismiss Joyleen Kaur, Iqra Sahar and Mei Wai Siu, leaving Hong Kong nine down. Shree Charani wrapped up the innings, with Hong Kong bowled out for 56 in 16.2 overs to hand India a commanding 137-run victory.

After India were asked to bat first, Shafali Verma opened the innings along with Mandhana. Mandhana found able support from Verma, who made a decent 28 off 17 balls, including three fours and two sixes. The opening pair added 74 runs before Verma was dismissed by Ruchitha Venkatesh.

Once the powerplay was done and dusted, Mandhana shifted gears to unleash total dominance. Pratika Rawal contributed 10 off 12 balls before Joyleen Kaur accounted for her, while Richa Ghosh scored 11 off 13 deliveries, including a four, before being dismissed by Marina Lamplough.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur joined Mandhana in the middle late in the innings but was not able to contribute much as she was also removed for just 10 off 9 balls. For Hong Kong, Marina Lamplough scalped two wickets, while Ruchitha Venkatesh and Joyleen Kaur grabbed a wicket each.

Notably, Mandhana scripted history by overtaking legendary compatriot Mithali Raj to become the highest run-scorer in women's international cricket across all formats. Mandhana reached the landmark with a 64-ball 124-run knock against Hong Kong, surpassing Mithali Raj's tally of 10,868 runs. The all-time top five run-scorers in women's international cricket now are Smriti Mandhana with 10,880 runs, followed by Mithali Raj, New Zealand's Suzie Bates with 10,740, England's Charlotte Edwards with 10,273 and West Indies' Stafanie Taylor with 10,007 runs to her name. (ANI)