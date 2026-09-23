Asian Games: Indian table tennis pairs Harmeet-Yashaswini, Manush-Diya enter mixed doubles quarter-finals

Indian table tennis pairs Harmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade and Manush Shah-Diya Chitale advanced to the mixed doubles quarter-finals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday after registering victories in their respective Round 3 matches.

ANI | Updated: 23-09-2026 11:18 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 11:18 IST
Asian Games: Indian table tennis pairs Harmeet-Yashaswini, Manush-Diya enter mixed doubles quarter-finals
India's mixed doubles table tennis pair of Manush Shah and Diya Chitale. (Photo: X/ @Media_SAI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian table tennis pairs Harmeet Desai-Yashaswini Ghorpade and Manush Shah-Diya Chitale advanced to the mixed doubles quarter-finals at the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games 2026 on Wednesday after registering victories in their respective Round 3 matches. Manush and Diya defeated Maldives’ Ahmed Moosa and Aishath Nazim 3-0 in a dominant display, winning 11-0, 11-7, 11-6 in just 15 minutes, according to ESPN.

Harmeet and Yashaswini overcame Hong Kong, China’s Yiu Kwan To and Ng Wing Lam 3-1 to secure their place in the last eight. The Indian pair won the match 11-6, 11-5, 10-12, 11-7. The victories continued India’s progress in table tennis at the Games, with both mixed doubles combinations moving into the quarter-finals.

India’s medal tally stood at 10, including one gold medal each in cricket, soft tennis and mixed martial arts, along with seven medals in shooting. India were placed eighth in the standings, while China led the table with 60 medals. India’s shooting contingent added two bronze medals on Wednesday, with the women’s skeet team of Raiza Dhillon, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Maheshwari Chauhan finishing third with a combined score of 331. The men’s skeet team of Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmed Khan and Bhavtegh Singh Gill also claimed bronze after defeating Kazakhstan in a shoot-off.

In soft tennis, Jay Meena secured India’s first-ever Asian Games medal in the sport, winning bronze in the men’s singles after losing his semi-final to Japan’s Takuya Kurosaka. India’s women’s kabaddi team defeated Iran 37-23 in their Group A match, while boxer Ankush advanced in the men’s 80kg category after beating Bahrain’s Hamsa Vogel in the Round of 32.

In rowing, Balraj Panwar qualified for the men’s single sculls final, while Satnam Singh and Salman Khan advanced to the men’s double sculls final. India’s women’s four crew also secured a place in Final A. The men’s kayak four 500m team reached the final, while Megha Pradeep qualified for the women’s canoe single 200m semi-final. Parvathy Geetha and Phairembam Soniya Devi also advanced to the women’s kayak double 500m semi-final. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human Motivation
Blog

The AI Productivity Paradox: Faster Results Could Come at the Cost of Human ...

Global
2
Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour
Blog

Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour

Global
3
Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Financing for Rural Areas

Tajikistan Builds a Smarter Health Shield with $43 Million in ADB Grant Fina...

Tajikistan
4
Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Seoul's green space a battleground for mayor and South Korea's president

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

What Your Honey Jar Doesn’t Show: Hidden Costs Squeezing Italy’s Beekeeping Farms

Could Cotton Swab Reveal Disease? Lasers Uncover Clues Hidden in Body Odour

The Ad That Stops Your Scroll: Why Young Adults Want to Buy What AI Puts in Feed

Beyond New Pipes: Philippines Targets Regulation and Data to Fix Its Fragmented Water Sector

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026