BCCI to host IPL 2027 auction in Goa in December: Devajit Saikia

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia on Wednesday announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2027 edition of the league will be held in Goa in December this year.

ANI | Updated: 23-09-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 23-09-2026 18:29 IST
BCCI to host IPL 2027 auction in Goa in December: Devajit Saikia
Flags representing all the teams displayed at the bidding podium during the IPL 2022 Auction. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Devajit Saikia on Wednesday announced that the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction for the 2027 edition of the league will be held in Goa in December this year. Speaking to ANI, Devajit Saikia said that after holding the IPL auction at three international venues — Saudi Arabia, Dubai and Abu Dhabi — in the previous three years, the BCCI will host this year’s auction in Goa in December.

"This year, after hosting the IPL auction in three foreign locations, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, and Abu Dhabi last year, we are going to host it in Goa in the month of December," he said. Meanwhile, the multi-day match between India A Women and Australia A Women, scheduled from September 29 to October 2, has been shifted from Dharamshala to Mohali due to the impact of prolonged rainfall on the outfield and prevailing ground conditions.

The fixture will now be played at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, which is also hosting the ongoing three-match One-Day series between the two teams, according to a media release from BCCI. The venue change comes after the opening One-Day match, in which India A Women registered a four-wicket victory while chasing a target of 236 runs.

Speaking about the shift, the BCCI Secretary said the decision was taken due to persistent rainfall and unfavourable weather conditions in Dharamshala to ensure that cricketing activities continue without interruption. "We have recently shifted the upcoming T20 matches from Dharamshala to Mohali because the ongoing weather conditions in Dharamshala are not very conducive for cricket. A lot of rainfall has been taking place there. Because of this incessant rainfall in Dharamshala, we decided that the matches should be moved to Mohali to ensure cricket activities continue without any interference from the weather," he said. (ANI)

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