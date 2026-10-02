J-K take 41-run lead as Mukesh Choudhary claims five-for in tense Irani Cup Day 2  

Jammu and Kashmir were bowled out for 278 to take a 41-run first-innings lead before the rest of India reached 24/1 at stumps on Day 2 of the Irani Cup at the Sher-i-Kashmir Stadium on Friday. Resuming their innings at 21/2, J-K were indebted to skipper Paras Dogra (75), Abdul Samad (57) and Lone Nasir Muzaffar (64), who helped the hosts recover from a precarious position and cross Rest of India's first-innings total of 237.

Mukesh Choudhary was the pick of the rest of India bowlers, finishing with 5/78, while Mukesh Kumar claimed two wickets. Choudhary struck early, removing Shubham Khajuria and Qamran Iqbal before later dismissing Dogra to keep the visitors in the contest. Dogra and Samad then steadied the innings with a crucial partnership before J-K lost wickets at regular intervals.

However, Nasir Muzaffar's counter-attacking 64 from the lower order proved invaluable as the hosts secured a 41-run advantage. The rest of India, who had been bowled out for 237 on the opening day, began their second innings late in the day. They lost Shikhar Mohan for two, but reached 24/1 by stumps, trailing J&K by 17 runs.

The visitors will now look to quickly dismiss the remaining J-K batters before building a sizeable second-innings lead on Day 3. (ANI)