PM Modi congratulates Antim Panghal, women's golf team for Asian Games silver medals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated wrestler Antim Panghal and the women's golf team of Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar for winning silver medals at the 2026 Asian Games. Congratulating Antim on her silver medal in the women's 53kg freestyle wrestling event, PM Modi said her performance was exemplary.

"Antim Panghal’s Silver medal at the Asian Games was indeed exemplary! Congratulations to her on a wonderful performance in the Women’s 53kg Freestyle Wrestling event. May she continue to bring more laurels to the country and motivate other athletes: PM @narendramodi," the PMO posted on X. Antim secured the silver medal after losing 1-9 to Japan's Moe Kiyooka in the gold medal bout. The medal marked India's first silver in the women's 53kg wrestling event at the Asian Games. Antim had won bronze in the same category at the 2022 edition.

Congratulating Pranavi Urs, Aditi Ashok and Diksha Dagar, PM Modi said their success highlights their determination and passion for the sport "Kudos to Aditi Ashok, Pranavi Sharath Urs and Diksha Dagar on winning the Silver Medal in the Women’s Team Golf event at the Asian Games 2026 yesterday. This success highlights their determination and passion for the sport. May they continue to attain new heights of success in the times to come: PM @narendramodi," the PMO posted on X.

Pranavi was one of India's standout performers in the women's golf competition, winning the individual gold medal and contributing to the team's silver medal alongside Aditi and Diksha. The 23-year-old from Mysuru finished the individual event at 15-under 265, edging China's Yin Ruoning and Singapore's Shannon Tan by one stroke to become the first Indian woman to win an individual golf gold at the Asian Games.

In the team event, India's best two scores from the three golfers counted towards the final total. India finished with 14-under 546, behind gold medallists China, who carded 22-under 538. Aditi shot 67 in the final round, while Diksha returned a 77 as India secured the silver.

India finished the Aichi-Nagoya Asian Games campaign with 85 medals, comprising 21 gold, 27 silver and 37 bronze, and stood fourth in the overall medal tally. China topped the standings with 341 medals, including 169 gold. (ANI)