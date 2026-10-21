Asian Para Games 2026: India complete second podium sweep as Sachin Khilari wins shot put Gold; Bhagyashri takes Silver

India secured their second podium sweep of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games on Wednesday, with Sachin Khilari, Mohd Yasser and Praveen claiming gold, silver and bronze, respectively, in the men's shot put F46 event. Bhagyashri Jadhav added to India's medal haul with silver in the women's shot put F34.

ANI | Updated: 21-10-2026 09:42 IST | Created: 21-10-2026 09:42 IST
Asian Para Games 2026: India complete second podium sweep as Sachin Khilari wins shot put Gold; Bhagyashri takes Silver
Indian para athlete Sachin Khilari. (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India secured their second podium sweep of the Aichi-Nagoya 2026 Asian Para Games on Wednesday, with Sachin Khilari, Mohd Yasser and Praveen claiming gold, silver and bronze, respectively, in the men's shot put F46 event. Bhagyashri Jadhav added to India's medal haul with silver in the women's shot put F34 category.

Khilari, a Paralympic medallist, clinched gold with a Games-record throw of 15.87 metres on his final attempt. Yasser secured silver with a season-best effort of 15.06m, while Praveen completed the Indian sweep with a throw of 14.94m. The achievement marked India's second clean sweep at the ongoing Games, following their dominance in the men's discus throw F43/F44/F62/F64 final on Day 2.

In that event, Devender Kumar won gold with 781 Raza points, while Rakesh claimed silver with 771 points and Pardeep Kumar took bronze with 669 points. Devender's best throw of 49.71m in his second attempt proved decisive, while Pardeep recorded the longest throw of the competition at 51.15m. The Raza points system adjusts performances across different disability classifications, meaning the longest throw does not necessarily determine the final standings.

Earlier, Bhagyashri Jadhav won silver in the women's shot put F34 with a personal-best effort of 8.19m, recorded on her third attempt. She had also produced a strong throw of 8.14m in her second attempt. China's Lijuan Zou claimed gold with a Games-record throw of 9.07m, leaving Jadhav with her second consecutive silver medal in the event at the Asian Para Games.

India were placed fifth in the medal standings with 45 medals, comprising 12 gold, 15 silver and 18 bronze, at the time of writing. (ANI)

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