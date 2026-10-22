Asian Para Games: India's medal tally reaches 88 as Dilip, Solairaj get gold

India's medal rush in para athletics continued as Dilip Gavit secured a gold in the men's 400 m T47 final at the ongoing Para Asian Games on Thursday. Having won the gold medal in the 100 m T47 event, Gavit secured his second gold in Japan, clocking a time of 48.27 s, successfully pulling off a defence of his title that he won at Hangzhou back in 2023.

India finished off the day with a gold medal, with Solairaj Dharmaraj establishing an Asian Games record during his gold medal win in the men's long jump T44/T62/T64 final. Solairaj carried out a successful title defence with an attempt of 7.15 m, and the silver went to Malaysia's Eddy Bernard with a 6.34 m jump. The bronze was bagged by Yuma Tamaki (T64), who jumped 6.89m.

India end the day with 88 medals, including 21 gold, 26 silver and 41 bronze medals. Coming to para-swimming, Ravi Karthik Budigina, who had earlier won two silvers, added a bronze to his collection, clinching third place in the men's 50 m freestyle S13 final with timings of 25.89 seconds, narrowly falling short of a silver by 0.38 seconds, which was won by Indonesia's Yavianda Maulana. In the men's 100 m backstroke S7 final, Tejas Nandkumar also bagged a bronze, with timings of 1:18.58. He was fourth at the 50m split but finished well, surpassing Sardor Bakhtiyorov of Uzbekistan for the bronze.

In the women's 400 m T11 final, Ravanni Valasanaini secured a bronze medal, continuing India's sensational run in para-athletics. She was not in contention for a medal in the earlier stage but entered the final bend in third position and managed to maintain it, beating China's Huang Zhenli by 0.07 seconds to seal the bronze. India's medal count at the Asian Para Games continued to climb, with Kapil Kumar capturing a silver medal in para-swimming and a flurry of medals coming in the para-athletics events, including a sensational podium sweep in the men's high jump T63 event on Thursday.

Para athletics continued to give India plenty of laurels on Thursday, with a double podium finish coming in the women's 400 m T47 event final as well, as per ESPN. Kapil Kumar secured the para-swimming silver medal in the men's 400m freestyle S10, with a time of 4:38.44, way behind the gold medallist Akito Minai (Japan), who registered a time of 4:27.44. Swastik Patil also got India another medal, a bronze in the men's breaststroke SB9 final, with a time of 1:13.77.

Also in the para-badminton competition, Manisha Ramadass secured a bronze medal, losing to compatriot Thulasimathi Murugesan 21-19, 15-21, and 13-21 in the semifinal of the women's singles SU5 event. Surya Kant Yadav and Naveen Sivakumar won bronze, losing to the Indonesian pair of Suryo Nugroho and Muh Al Imran by 2-1 (8-21, 21-19, 16-21). Coming to para-athletics, India achieved their third podium sweep at the continental showpiece in the men's high jump T63 event, with Shailesh Kumar establishing a new Asian Games record with an attempt of 1.89 m, followed by a silver for Varun Bhati with a jump of 1.84 m (his season best) and a bronze for Rahul with a best attempt of 1.81 m (personal best).

Also, a double podium finish came in the women's 400 m T47 event, with Anjanaben Bumbadiya bagging the gold by clocking timings of 59.97 seconds and Jayanti Behera winning silver with timings of 1:00.65 seconds. In the women's 400m T12 final, Tejalben Damor bagged the silver, clocking timings of 57.60 seconds, finishing just behind Iran's Hajar Safarzadeh, who clocked 56.43 seconds to set a new Asian Para Games record. (ANI)