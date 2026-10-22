England announce squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2026

England have announced their squad for the Hong Kong Sixes 2026, with Sussex club captain and wicketkeeper-batter John Simpson named captain as the team prepares to compete in the fast-paced six-a-side tournament. The Hong Kong Sixes returns from 30 October to 1 November 2026, with the tournament taking place at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Hong Kong. With six players on the field and six overs per innings, the Hong Kong Sixes is built around attacking cricket, quick scoring and players contributing across disciplines.

Simpson will lead a seven-member squad featuring Edward Barnard, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Jack Carson, Martin Andersson, Daniel Mousley and Nathan Gilchrist. The squad combines leadership experience with the all-round depth required to thrive in the high-scoring, action-packed format of the Hong Kong Sixes. England will compete in Group A alongside Australia and Hong Kong, China, and will be looking to improve on their run to the semi-finals in 2025. Simpson has been a mainstay of the English county circuit for over a decade. He skippered Sussex to promotion in 2024, scored 1,086 County Championship runs in 2025 and continues as Sussex club captain, while his three ODI appearances for England came against Pakistan in July 2021. He was also named in the MCC squad for the Hong Kong Sixes in 2017. Edward Barnard, the Warwickshire all-format captain, was part of the Worcestershire side that won the 2018 T20 Blast, while Jack Carson, the Sussex off-spinner, captained his county in the One Day Cup this season. Derbyshire all-rounder Martin Andersson arrives in strong form, having taken 6 for 23 against Leicestershire in the Vitality Blast in May – the best T20 figures in Derbyshire’s history – and won the PCA Player of the Month award for May 2026.

Daniel Mousley, the left-handed Warwickshire batter who bowls off-spin, brings international experience with England caps in both ODIs and T20Is, and was part of England’s squad at last year’s Hong Kong Sixes. Fynn Hudson-Prentice, the Sussex all-rounder, adds seam bowling and batting depth, while Zimbabwe-born Warwickshire right-arm quick Nathan Gilchrist gives the side genuine pace. The action will be broadcast live in India on Sony Sports Network and streamed live on FanCode.

Commenting on England’s squad announcement, Anuraag Bhatnagar, Director of Commercial and Marketing, Cricket Hong Kong, China, said, “England bring a rich cricketing heritage and some of the most capable all-round talent in the county game to the Hong Kong Sixes 2026. The tournament celebrates the excitement, entertainment and fast-paced nature of cricket, and a squad led by John Simpson promises to add to the spectacle. We look forward to welcoming the team and giving fans an unforgettable cricketing experience.” The Hong Kong Sixes is renowned for its unique format, where teams compete in a high-intensity six-a-side contest that combines big hitting, innovative bowling and non-stop action. The 2026 edition will bring together teams from across the world, offering fans an exciting celebration of the sport.

England Squad for Hong Kong Sixes 2026: John Simpson (Captain), Edward Barnard, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Jack Carson, Martin Andersson, Daniel Mousley and Nathan Gilchrist. (ANI)