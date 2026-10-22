Renuka Singh Thakur ruled out of Zimbabwe ODI series, Jintimani Kalita named replacement

India has been hit by a blow as pacer Renuka Singh Thakur has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe as she continues to build the bowling workload required for the 50-over format at the BCCI Centre of Excellence.

ANI | Updated: 22-10-2026 21:23 IST | Created: 22-10-2026 21:23 IST
Renuka Singh Thakur ruled out of Zimbabwe ODI series, Jintimani Kalita named replacement
India Women's team cricketer Renuka Singh Thakur (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

India has been hit by a blow as pacer Renuka Singh Thakur has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe as she continues to build the bowling workload required for the 50-over format at the BCCI Centre of Excellence. The Women’s Selection Committee has named Jintimani Kalita as her replacement. Kalita, who featured in the recently concluded T20I series in Raipur, has joined the team in Baroda ahead of the ODI series, which begins on Friday.

“Fast bowler Renuka Singh Thakur has been ruled out of the upcoming Muthoot FinCorp three-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. She is still building up the bowling volume required for the 50-over format at the BCCI Centre of Excellence,” as per a statement from the BCCI. “The Women’s Selection Committee has named Jintimani Kalita as a replacement. Jintimani, who was part of the just-concluded T20I series in Raipur, has travelled with the team to Baroda, where the ODI series will be played from tomorrow,” the statement further added.

India Women completed a dominant 3-0 clean sweep of Zimbabwe Women in the T20I series, winning all three matches in Raipur. India began with a four-wicket victory in the opening match on October 16, chasing Zimbabwe’s 114/5 to reach 116/6 in 15.4 overs. They followed it up with a commanding nine-wicket win in the second T20I on October 18, bowling Zimbabwe out for 102/8 before chasing the target in just 8.5 overs to seal the series with a 2-0 lead.

In the third and final T20I on October 20, India delivered another emphatic performance, posting 216/7 before restricting Zimbabwe to 124/7 to win by 92 runs and complete the series whitewash. The team will now turn its attention to the three-match ODI series, beginning in Vadodara on October 23

India's updated ODI Squad: Smriti Mandhana [C], Shafali Verma, Pratika Rawal, Harmanpreet Kaur, Harleen Deol, Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma [VC], Richa Ghosh [WK], Yastika Bhatia [WK], Vaishnavi Sharma, Nandni Sharma, Sree Charani, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare, Jintimani Kalita. (ANI)

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