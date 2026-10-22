Sri Lanka pull off second-highest chase in ODI to beat England despite Harry Brook’s historic double ton

Sri Lanka scripted a remarkable victory over England in the third match of the Pakistan ODI Tri-Series 2026 on Thursday, chasing down a massive target of 430 after Harry Brook’s record-breaking double century powered England to 429/4 in Rawalpindi. With this remarkable victory, Sri Lanka scripted history by completing the second-highest successful run chase in ODI cricket, gunning down England’s massive target of 430 in a sensational contest.

The highest successful chase in the format remains South Africa’s historic pursuit of 435 against Australia in Johannesburg in 2006, when they reached 438/9 to secure a thrilling one-wicket victory. In a high-scoring thriller, Sri Lanka produced a sensational batting display to overcome the massive target and register a memorable win, despite Brook’s historic knock that saw him become the first English batter to score a double century in men’s ODI cricket.

Brook smashed 202 off just 116 deliveries, registering the fastest double century in ODI history. His innings was studded with 21 fours and 10 sixes. Joe Root provided valuable support with 69 off 66 balls, while Will Jacks struck an unbeaten 66 off just 30 deliveries to propel England to their imposing total. Sri Lanka’s chase got off to a shaky start as they lost two early wickets. However, Avishka Fernando and Pavan Rathnayake staged a remarkable recovery with a crucial partnership that brought the hosts back into the contest.

Fernando narrowly missed out on a century, scoring 97 off 83 balls, while Rathnayake produced a magnificent 130 off 106 deliveries to keep Sri Lanka firmly in the hunt. Dasun Shanaka then delivered a breathtaking counterattack, smashing 97 off just 50 balls, including eight sixes, to turn the momentum in Sri Lanka’s favour.

Like Fernando, Shanaka fell just three runs short of a century, but his explosive innings brought the target within reach and set the stage for a thrilling finish. Janith Liyanage played a crucial role in the closing stages, contributing an unbeaten half-century as Sri Lanka maintained their charge to complete the extraordinary run chase. (ANI)