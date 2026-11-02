Arsenal end Anfield drought with 1-0 win over Liverpool to go top of Premier League table

Arsenal climbed to the top of the Premier League table after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield, with Kai Havertz's early strike earning the Gunners their first league win at the venue since 2012.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2026 10:32 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 10:32 IST
Arsenal end Anfield drought with 1-0 win over Liverpool to go top of Premier League table
Arsenal team. (Photo: @arsenal X). Image Credit: ANI

Arsenal climbed to the top of the Premier League table after securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield, with Kai Havertz's early strike earning the Gunners their first league win at the venue since 2012. Mikel Arteta's side made a bright start to the contest, with Havertz finding the net in the 16th minute after converting Declan Rice's low cross. However, the visitors were forced to spend much of the remainder of the match defending their slender advantage as Liverpool pushed relentlessly for an equaliser.

Liverpool dominated large spells of the first half and came close to drawing level on several occasions. Florian Wirtz struck the crossbar with an audacious free-kick, while Alexis Mac Allister squandered a golden opportunity with a free header that sailed over the bar. The hosts continued to apply pressure after the interval but struggled to turn their possession into clear-cut chances. In fact, Liverpool failed to register a single shot on target, marking the first time they had suffered such a fate at Anfield in a Premier League match since the 2002-03 season.

Arsenal, meanwhile, remained organised and disciplined at the back, with goalkeeper David Raya and the defensive unit standing firm against Liverpool's attacking threat. The Gunners also had opportunities to extend their lead, with Alisson producing an excellent save to deny Christos Tzolis after Martin Odegaard had seen an effort deflected away from goal.

Tempers flared high late in the contest as Mac Allister became involved in exchanges with Odegaard and Noni Madueke, but Liverpool ultimately failed to find a breakthrough. The result leaves Arsenal three points clear at the top of the Premier League standings, while Liverpool remain fifth, nine points adrift of the leaders.

Despite being far from their best in attack, Arteta's men had another milestone to celebrate, recording their 300th Premier League away victory. Only Manchester United have registered more away wins in the competition. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
California governor asks US judges to resist Trump attempts to seize ballots

California governor asks US judges to resist Trump attempts to seize ballots

Global
2
Horse racing-Sovereignty returns to win Breeders' Cup Classic

Horse racing-Sovereignty returns to win Breeders' Cup Classic

Global
3
Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in US 'as long as he wants' 

Trump says Flavio Bolsonaro can stay in US 'as long as he wants' 

Global
4
Motor racing-Ocon denies 'physical altercation' as Hirakawa replaces him as reserve driver with Haas

Motor racing-Ocon denies 'physical altercation' as Hirakawa replaces him as ...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Change Transforming the Ocean: Can Seafood Giants Protect Our Food Supply?

Is AI Making Work Feel Harder? Your Prompting Habits Could Be Part of the Explanation

Learning Crisis Grips Philippines as 99% of Grade 10 Students Fall Below Proficiency Standards

Why Asia-Pacific Must Fix Digital Trade Rules Before Small Businesses Miss Out on Future Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026