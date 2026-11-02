Namibia script history with maiden bilateral ODI series win over Full Member nation, defeat Ireland 3-2

Namibia created history on Sunday by securing their first-ever bilateral ODI series victory against a Full Member nation, defeating Ireland by five wickets in the series decider in Windhoek.

ANI | Updated: 02-11-2026 10:35 IST | Created: 02-11-2026 10:35 IST
Namibia script history with maiden bilateral ODI series win over Full Member nation, defeat Ireland 3-2
Namibia players. (Photo/ICC). Image Credit: ANI

Namibia created history on Sunday by securing their first-ever bilateral ODI series victory against a Full Member nation, defeating Ireland by five wickets in the series decider in Windhoek. The victory handed Namibia a 3-2 triumph in the five-match ODI series on home soil, providing a significant boost to their preparations for next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, which they will co-host alongside South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Pace bowlers JJ Smith and Jack Brassell led Namibia's bowling charge, sharing seven wickets between them to bowl Ireland out for just 129. In response, opener Louren Steenkamp anchored the chase with a valuable 42, while captain Gerhard Erasmus contributed 30 to guide the hosts to a comfortable five-wicket victory. Erasmus was named Player of the Series after an impressive all-round campaign in which he accumulated 263 runs and claimed four wickets across the five matches. Smith, meanwhile, earned the Player of the Match award in the series decider for his economical spell of 4/20 in nine overs.

Ireland struggled to build momentum throughout their innings, with only four batters managing to reach double figures. Captain Lorcan Tucker was left disappointed with his team's performance as Namibia celebrated a landmark series victory. "Obviously, it was a disappointing day for us," Tucker said as per the ICC website.

"We came here today excited about the opportunities with the series on the line, but I don't think we quite rocked up from a skills perspective. We have learned a lot, but I think we've a lot to reflect on going forward. Credit to Namibia, they played diligent cricket and did that for longer periods of time than us - that's why they won the series today," he added. Ireland have already booked their place at next year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier courtesy of their spot on the ICC Men's ODI Team Rankings, while Namibia will likely have to earn their position via the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-off. (ANI)

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