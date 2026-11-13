"Why won't I be concerned?" Gautam Gambhir raises alarm over India's frequent ODI batting collapses

India head coach Gautam Gambhir has raised alarm about his team's batting struggles, not just after being bowled out for 89 in their crushing 244-run defeat against New Zealand in the fourth ODI at Mount Maunganui, but also following their collapse to 111/7 while chasing a modest target of 135 in the rain-affected second ODI, which India narrowly won via the DLS method. With India holding a 2-1 lead in the series, Gambhir will be keen to see an improved batting performance in the fifth and final ODI, scheduled to be played at Mount Maunganui on Sunday. "There's no benefit to sweeping it under the carpet. It isn't just this match. Even in the previous match, we were seven down for 111 or 112. Today we lost, so we are talking about it," Gambhir said in his post-match press conference on Friday.

"Yeah, it's a huge defeat, no doubt about it, but even in the previous match, if you're chasing 135, and you get seven down for 111, obviously it is a bit of a concern, because yes, there is some help here for the bowlers, so we have to be not only mentally but from the skill point of view we need to be ready as well," he added. Gambhir stressed that the team needs to improve, particularly as New Zealand's seam-friendly conditions closely resemble those India could encounter during the upcoming World Cup.

"You are always concerned when you get bundled out for 90-odd, why won't I be concerned?" I think I will be concerned because obviously these are conditions which are going to be closest to what we might get during the World Cup, " Gambhir said. Will Young’s fluent century (125 off 108 balls) and Matt Henry's career-best ODI figures (6/27) set the tone, while crucial knocks from Tim Seifert (58 off 48 balls) and Finn Allen (41 off 30 balls) guided the hosts to a massive total of 333.

Put in to bat by India, New Zealand's top order dominated proceedings, with Will Young and Tim Seifert providing a brisk start to lay the foundation for a formidable total. Chasing 334, India faced a daunting task against the hosts' potent pace attack but suffered a dramatic batting collapse. The emphatic victory helped New Zealand cut India's series lead to 2-1, setting up a crucial final fixture on Sunday. (ANI)